Biden Slurs Out a Speech About the Importance of Free Press

Colin Rugg pointed out Joe Biden’s latest absurd lies at the correspondents’ dinner. Probably worse than that is all the media toadies and politicos who laughed and clapped for his lies and at the mockery of Tucker Carlson. Biden emphasized the importance of a free press while regaling the silencing of Tucker Carlson.

Biden is the guy who never answers a reporter’s questions.

While slurring and struggling to read off the teleprompter last night, Biden lectured the importance of a “free press, Colin Rugg writes.

During the same speech, he celebrated the silencing of the most-watched prime-time news show host Tucker Carlson.

“Members of my administration are here to send a message to the country and to the world. The free press is a pillar, maybe the pillar of a free society.”

“We have a record to be proud of. Vaccinated the nation, transformed the economy. Earned historic legislative victories and midterm results. But the job isn’t finished. I mean… It is finished for Tucker Carlson.”

Now why would someone who “loves” the free press celebrate the removal of the top-performing news host?

Biden’s lies and hypocrisy reached a new level. These people have zero respect for the truth. This is more of the cozy relationship between the media and the White House. They’re the elites, and they are not accountable.

Someone needs to tell Biden we’re not a democracy.

Media reporting on Biden’s performance painted a rosy, dishonest picture. Check out Politico as an example. the media is corrupt.

They’re pleased because they think they got rid of Tucker. He’ll be back.

CNN’s Scott Jennings called it when he said Biden was laughing at him.

