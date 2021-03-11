Mexican President is worried about Biden enriching cartels









Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says US President Joe Biden’s immigration policies are encouraging illegal immigration. They also bring in revenue to drug cartels through human trafficking operations at the US border.

That’s true. We’re partners with cartels now. We give them jobs trafficking and bringing drugs across our borders – it’s humane or something. Biden’s good for cartel business. At least he’s creating jobs somewhere.

According to Reuters, Mexico has asked the Biden administration to assist by providing developmental help to Central America.

“They see him as the migrant [illegal alien] president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States,” said AMLO following a March 1 virtual meeting with Biden. “We need to work together to regulate the flow because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next.”

He wants money from the U.S. Don’t they all and we know Biden will give it. He has no limit on his spending, even as he hurts the economy with his policies.

And migrants are overwhelmingly illegal aliens.

GANGS ARE GROWING, ENRICHED DIRECTLY FROM BIDEN’S POLICES

The Mexican government is very worried about Biden’s fast track to citizenship for migrants living in the U.S. and support for gang violence victims.

Internal assessments reviewed by Reuters — based on testimony and intelligence gathering — state that Mexican gangs have been growing their clientele and keeping tabs on US measures that would encourage migration. Additionally, they have developed a new tracking system to move migrants across the US-Mexico border.

One anonymous Mexican official told Reuters that cartels have been using sophisticated smuggling techniques “from the day Biden took office,” such as using technology to thwart authorities, making smuggling operations appear as travel agencies, and keeping migrants up to date on the latest immigration rules.

“Migrants have become a commodity,” an official told Reuters. “But if a packet of drugs is lost in the sea, it’s gone. If migrants are lost, it’s human beings we’re talking about.”

