Tucker responds to NY Times accusing him of assaulting a ‘reporter’









Tucker recently exposed whiney bully Taylor Lorenz on his show. The NY Times ‘reporter’ was whining about being ‘attacked’ on social media. Critics were saying mean things on Twitter. Meanwhile, while she thinks she’s oppressed, she doxxes and insults people.

Lorenz’s job is to bully and smear people. She’s a smear merchant.

Tucker exposed her extreme overreaction. However, the NY Times accused Tucker of assaulting this so-called journalist.

Journalists can destroy your life, but it’s a one-way street, Tucker explained.

“Journalists make their living trying to destroy your life but if you say a single word about it, you’re a criminal, a moral monster,” he said.

Tucker Carlson Responding To The New York Times & Their “Reporter” Taylor Lorenz “It’s a pretty good little scam the New York Times has going. They get to hurt you at will but you’re not allowed to notice. Notice what they’re doing and you’re ‘calculated & cruel.'” pic.twitter.com/x9OCc9ycNW — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 11, 2021

Sean Davis of The Federalist said: “When these little Bolshevik totalitarians get mad at you and accuse you of harassing them or being violent what they actually want is to avoid any accountability for their own actions. They use their identity as a sword & a shield.”

.@seanmdav: “When these little Bolshevik totalitarians get mad at you and accuse you of harassing them or being violent what they actually want is to avoid any accountability for their own actions. They use their identity as a sword & a shield.” pic.twitter.com/RzN0kW592Z — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 11, 2021



As Brit Hume said, Lorenz and the NY Times have to get a grip. He wrote on Twitter: This is just pathetic. The Times should have told Ms. Lorenz that this is America where journalists who are free to use their platforms to criticize others should expect to be criticized, sometimes, harshly and unfairly, in return. That is not harassment. Get a grip.

