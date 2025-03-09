Mexico Dumps Billions of Gallons of Raw Sewage That Flows Into the US

Mexico is dumping its raw sewage into the Tijuana River and it’s seeping into the US. We’ve been this way before and it’s sometimes done under the auspices of the cartels. It never really stopped.

Millions of gallons of raw sewage flow into California daily.

The Tijuana River in California is polluted by billions of gallons of raw sewage, industrial waste, and trash flowing from Mexico yearly. This sewage crisis is a serious public health and environmental issue.

Over the course of two weeks in February 2017, 143 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Tijuana River, sending a nasty torrent into the waters off San Diego, closing numerous beaches for health concerns, and permeating a foul odor, Surfline reported.

It is still happening.

Gov. Newsom claimed he was trying to deal with it by building infrastructure in the US and Mexico [tax dollars went to Mexico and nothing happened].

I was just briefed that Mexico is dumping large amounts of raw sewage into the Tijuana River, and it’s now seeping into the U.S. This is unacceptable. Mexico MUST honor its commitments to control this pollution and sewage! — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) March 9, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email