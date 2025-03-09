The Marxist labor chairman of the parliament energy committee says ordinary people will “absolutely “have to adjust their habits to meet the UK’s ambitious admission goals for 2030.

His remarks directly contradict Prime Minister Starmer’s claim in November that the government can hit climate targets without telling people “how to behave.”

The head of the independent climate change committee, Bill Esterson, warned that households must switch out gas boilers for heat pumps and use more electric cars to meet the net zero goals. One of Labour’s major missions is to switch to clean power by 2030 by decarbonizing their electricity grid. They seem to be ignoring the dangers to the national security with this goal, even as they look to escalating war with Russia.

It’s part of the UN’s wider push to de-carbonize the world. The UK plans to reduce carbon emissions by 68% of 1990 levels by 2030.

At the COP 29 climate Summit on November 12, Starmer outlined a target to cut admissions by 81% by 2035, but he said he would not tell Britain’s “how to behave” or tell people “how to live their lives.:

Obviously, this cannot work. Esterson said, “Clearly, whenever there is a big change people will have to change their lives. So absolutely yes “he told the Telegraph “we will all have to change our lives because the world is changing “just as we always have.”

The UN drives this insanity. The UN is a communist organization that would love to see the West de-industrialize and destroy itself. The UK leaders such as they are will oblige.

