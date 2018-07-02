Mexico Picks a Dangerous, Leftist President, Often Compared to Hugo Chavez

Who would vote for a far-left president who supports drug cartels and advocates for criminals, a man who promises amnesty to certain criminals and a reduction in policing? Apparently, the Mexican people would and have. Some people call him the ‘messiah’ who will rescue him from two corrupt parties.

The Mexican middle class sees the new president as a messianic radical and fear that the country will implement socialist and nationalist policies similar to the Venezuelan ones, initiated by Hugo Chávez.

President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said President Trump is ‘erratic and arrogant’ and his comments about Mexicans have ‘Nazi undertones.’ It has made him popular with the U.S. press.

TO INVADE OR NOT TO INVADE THE US

The new President has also threatened to fight for the rights of migrant workers [illegal aliens] in the United States. In one speech, he said he will forge a new relationship with the U.S. “rooted in mutual respect and in defense of our migrant countrymen who work and live honestly in that country.”

This is what he said at a rally in Culiacán on June 19: “Soon, very soon, to the triumph of our movement, we will defend migrants from Mexico, Central America, of the entire American continent and all the migrants of the world who of necessity have to leave their villages to go and seek life in the United States; it is a human right that we will defend for all Mexicans and all migrants.”

In other words, he said if Mexicans and other foreigners have to leave their villages to go to the U.S. illegally, it is a “human right”. According to the left-wing fact checkers, like factcheck.org, it doesn’t mean he thinks it’s a human right to come to the U.S. illegally.

According to a report from Eluniversal, candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) said the people should flee Mexico to find a life in the United States, which is a pretty dismal message coming from a presidential candidate. The equivalent would be President Trump telling Americans to flee for Canada.

“And soon, very soon — after the victory of our movement — we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world,” Obrador said on Tuesday while calling on people to “leave their towns and find a life in the United States.”

AMLO promised to roll back policies that prevent Central Americans from crossing through Mexico on their way to the U.S. He “won’t do Trump’s dirty work for him.”

IT’S A LANDSLIDE VICTORY

The new President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador — AMLO — has defeated the ruling party and two other contenders with more than 53% of the vote, more than double his closest rival.

The leftist — Communist — veteran of two failed attempts to win the presidency will also have control of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

The left-wing media in the United States rooted for him since he plans to make life unpleasant for President Trump. Today, CNN didn’t bother to mention his far-left ideology.

Obrador has been billed as a Populist — a Nationalist — with the media often comparing him to President Trump although they are polar opposites.

The LA Times claims he “leans left”, but Obrador is very far-left.

CORRUPTION

Obrador has identified corruption as the “principal cause” of income inequality and he will root it out punish the guilty.

“Whoever it is will be punished. I include comrades, officials, friends, and family members. A good judge begins at home.”

In one speech, he promised to respect civil liberties and said there will be “no dictatorship” under his government. On the other hand, according to the Independent, he repeated a promise to revise energy contracts issued to companies by the current administration. He plans to look for “signs of corruption or anomalies”, and warned they would be “addressed by national and international tribunals”. He plans to look for corruption in private contracts.

The private companies should take that as a threat. His interventionist policies are similar to Chavez’s and he is said to be at war with business.

Known as AMLO, the 64-year old is the former mayor of Mexico City, a crime-infested and dangerous city. Although, some say he was pragmatic.

He calls them the “mafia of power” and says they wield their political influence for personal gain. They call him the next Hugo Chavez and warn that his leftist economic policies could turn Mexico into Venezuela, a Socialist country with a 90 percent poverty rate.

Competitive elections are fairly new in Mexico. Prior to 2000, it was a one-party system. AMLO’s competitors in this election are competent, but their parties have been rife with corruption and the people are looking for change.

AMNESTY

Mexico will likely look like Venezuela eventually under this new leadership. Once you vote the hard-left in, you don’t get rid of them.

Obviously, the cartels support AMLO. He plans to give amnesty to Opium and Marijuana growers and will cease using the military against the cartels. Only a single intelligence agency will handle non-military issues.

It will be much easier to bribe and kill Mexican authorities.

The self-confessed ‘stubborn’ man says he will wipe out corruption and, as illogical as his promises are, the people bought it.

AMLO’s followers have stormed governmental buildings a number of times and physically removed legislators to prevent them from voting. They are similar to our leftist groups in the U.S.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the National Action Party (PAN) have run the country for a century and the people are fed up.

Obrador has ties to Russia but people accept his response which is to laugh it off.

A CHAVEZ-STYLE LEADER

He has clashed with Mexico’s business community, and has given some indications he will pursue Venezuela-style socialist policies.

Seeking to ease those fears, he has appointed a team of market-friendly advisers and backpedaled on some of his most controversial proposals.

While we don’t know what policies he will pursue, he is a Communist and his party is a Communist Party.

Obrador is a friend of the U.K. Communist labor leader, Jeremy Corbyn and his Mexican wife.

The new president, who will take office on December 1, has said he is opposed to the North American Free Trade Agreement and threatened to suspend negotiations for at least a year. Recently, he walked that back.

While he vows to reduce inequality, improve pay and welfare spending, he claims he will run a tight budget. As far as the U.S., he does have a plan to tighten border security if the U.S. pays him off. Otherwise, expect an influx.

The President and his wife haven’t always appeared honest. While pulling down salaries of over $200,000, he and his wife have dressed like farmers and pretend to be of the oppressed poor.

AMLO appealed to Libertarians and Conservatives during the campaign because he says whatever he thinks people want to hear.

Obrador campaigned in several U.S. cities because that’s where a lot of his Communist voters live. Californians have been pouring over the border into Mexico to vote for this Communist. Those are the people we are getting in the country from Mexico — Communists.

DEALING WITH THE MURDER RATE

Adding to a sense of pessimism in Mexico beyond the corruption, the murder rate has soared since 2015. Huge swaths of the country remain under the bloody sway of criminal gangs fighting turf wars. In 2017, homicides rose to their highest level since records began in 1997; in the first five months of this year, the rate has been 19% higher than the same period a year earlier.

Since September, 130 politicians across Mexico have been murdered. In the 2012 presidential election season, by comparison, just nine politicians were killed, he said.

The bulk of those murders were committed by local political bosses trying to fight off rivals, People blame their new democracy after decades of one-party rule. That too pushed them to vote for the leftist.

BUILD THE DAMN WALL!