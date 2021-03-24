Mexico President Obrador blames Biden for the dangerous border breach









During a press conference yesterday, Mexico President López-Obrador Blamed Joe Biden yesterday for the flood of illegals into our country.

“Expectations were created that with President Biden there would be better treatment of migrants.

“This caused Central American migrants—and also from our country—wanting to cross the border thinking it is easier to do so.”

Watch:

Mexican Pres. López-Obrador: “Expectations were created that with Pres. Biden there would be better treatment of migrants … This caused Central American migrants—and also from our country—wanting to cross the border thinking it is easier to do so.”pic.twitter.com/Yft3SSI2OQ — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) March 24, 2021

Of course, it’s Biden’s fault, or rather the fault of his handlers:

Related