Mexico President Obrador blames Biden for the dangerous border breach

M. Dowling
During a press conference yesterday, Mexico President López-Obrador Blamed Joe Biden yesterday for the flood of illegals into our country.

“Expectations were created that with President Biden there would be better treatment of migrants.

“This caused Central American migrants—and also from our country—wanting to cross the border thinking it is easier to do so.”

Watch:

Of course, it’s Biden’s fault, or rather the fault of his handlers:

