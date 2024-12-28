Mexico to Set Up an Elite Unit with US to Fight Drug Cartels

Mexico is setting up an elite unit of officers to fight the drug cartels who will be both vetted and trained by the US. She is also going to open shelters on Inauguration Day.

Under the threat of tariffs and invasion, President Sheinbaum wants to show her administration is not soft on drugs and migrants. Her government has seized drugs from the Sinaloa cartel, and her security minister is in Sinaloa to oversee efforts to take back the state.

We should do that with California and New York.

Mexico is in talks to set up a unit of elite security officers who would be vetted and trained by U.S. law-enforcement officials for operations against criminals in Mexico, according to Mexican officials.

“There won’t be an invasion,” Sheinbaum said at a recent news conference. “It’s not going to happen.”

Despite her assurances, some Trump allies have made military action against the cartels a common refrain, including his choices for national security adviser and defense secretary: Rep. Mike Waltz (R., Fla.) and former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, respectively. Trump campaigned on ending the flow of fentanyl to the U.S., where it accounts for the most overdose deaths of any drug, with about 76,000 fatalities in 2023, according to U.S. government figures.

Mexico’s ministers aren’t sure if he’s blustering or serious. His spokesperson responded.

“Unlike the sitting president, Joe Biden, President-elect Trump believes his utmost priority is the safety and security of American citizens, and he will, in fact, take the necessary actions to uphold this responsibility,” said Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

It’s a plus if they all think Trump is a little crazy. I hope they think he’s mad. They listen to him because they don’t know what he will do. He’s crazy as a fox.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email