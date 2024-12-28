The Global Engagement Center Isn’t Gone, It Moved

According to Reclaim the Net, The Global Engagement Center, a government censorship agency funded by the State Department, has shut down. However, don’t get too excited. They transferred their operations to the States. They are assigning 120 GEC staff to other offices and bureaus.

The Center is people, and the people with these so-called skills are going to offices all over the country, and like all government entities, it will grow.

They will probably continue their work in various locations.

Their work has included surveilling Americans and flagging social media posts for censorship in the US. The GEC censored Americans up to the 2020 election.

The House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government Found that GEC coordinated with third parties to censor Americans ahead of the 2020 election.

As Elon Musk said, this is “a threat to democracy” and the “worst of the government entities.

Maybe the State Department is becoming a threat to democracy as currently comprised.

The House took away their $61 million annual funding. There is excessive funding everywhere. They can undoubtedly land in places with tax dollars to back them.

The most concerning thing is a lot of our elected representatives, like Dan Crenshaw, support censoring Americans.

For example, Congress passed a bill to eliminate TikTok, but it’s so vague that they can eliminate any platform.

