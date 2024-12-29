Mexico Will “Defend the Human Rights” of Mexicans in the US

Mexico’s President is creating an app to benefit Mexican Nationals living in the US illegally (and sending remittances home) so that they can notify the Mexican government and their relatives if they’ve been detained by officials carrying out President Trump’s mass deportations.

Axios said the app would instantly alert the nearest consulate if US immigration agents detained them.

The communist Mexican government will then “defend the human rights” of these people here illegally.

When they mention human rights, they go by the totalitarian UN’s Declaration of Human Rights, not the US Constitution.

The announcement came as part of a broad warning from the administration of Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum. The message is the nation will defend the human rights of Mexican citizens in the U.S. This comes amid President-elect Trump’s mass deportation plans.

They have human rights, the right to go home. The anchor baby issue will become a problem since Trump said he would keep families together, and they all have to go. The courts are now filled with radical leftists who support open borders.

Mexico Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente said at a press conference that the “emergency notification” app will go live in January.

“I have personally attended several open meetings where the key message is to tell our fellow citizens that they are not alone and will not be alone,” De la Fuente said.

De la Fuente said Mexico’s “Know Your Rights” program will rapidly respond to possible enforcement scenarios or “other intimidating actions.”

Mexico’s legal protection program includes 329 legal advisors at all 53 consulates in the U.S., along with voluntary support from consultants and law firms across the country, he said.

If only they were as concerned about cartels and the trafficking of women, children, and drugs. They are not.

More than two dozen Republican governors also said that they’ll use “state law enforcement or the National Guard” to help with mass deportation, raising alarm from open borders, anti-American advocacy groups.

Mexico is encouraging all Mexican citizens with children born in the U.S. to register them with the consulates.

These people are not our friends. They never cared about their citizens living in the US before. They don’t care what the cartels do to their children.

Open Borders Americans are undoubtedly encouraging this. They have in the past. Our greatest enemies are within.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email