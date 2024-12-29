More Scary Bird Flu News Pre-Inauguration

Dowling Bottom Line
Far-left vaccine pusher Leana Wen wants the Bird Flu vaccine authorized now that the disease has mutated into something that could cause animal-to-human transmission.

Wen also wants Biden to order rapid tests. The medical bureaucrats want to find more Bird Flu cases.

“I feel like we should’ve learned our lesson from COVID, that just because we aren’t testing doesn’t mean the virus isn’t there.”

The CDC said they are doing enough testing.

We know California is ready for the pandemic. Gov. Newsom declared a state of emergency without one animal-to-human case.

Nasty Wen


In June, the FDA approved the Bird Flu vaccine for emergency use. In May, the regime was making a deal with Moderna to experiment with an mRNA Bird Flu vaccine.

Just yesterday, Dr. Birx pushed for more testing, and she greatly underestimated the testing the CDC is currently doing. In June, Birx said she wants every cow tested weekly.

Today, Dr. Leana Wen discusses the possible mutation of bird flu, which has been around for 30 years.

Dr. Wen is famous for demanding more mandates, was former President of Planned Parenthood, and has appeared on panels with Obama.

She was born in China.

There are endless stories about the animals catching it. Lately, cats are in danger. It’s coming for the cats.

More Bird Flu terror:

Sudden Mutations

Where are the mutations coming from? Are they coming from nature? The following is one concerning example of gain-of-function, a dangerous experiment that makes the virus worse than it is to create a vaccine for it.

We’re not saying this caused anything, but it is interesting. There would be fewer conspiracy theories if we hadn’t gone down this road before. Also, the globalists are ginning up the predictions of a bird flu pandemic.


