MI-6 Head Thinks Ukraine War’s About LGBT & Biden Says Putin Invaded Russia – Not Satire

The head of MI-6 said the Ukraine War was about LGBT rights. He’s the head of MI-6 and thinks nothing is more important than LGBT rights. We also have a clip of Biden saying Putin invaded Russia.

“With the tragedy and destruction unfolding so distressingly in Ukraine, we should remember the values and hard-won freedoms that distinguish us from Putin, none more than LGBT+ rights. So let’s resume our series of tweets to mark #LGBTHM2022,” he wrote.

He sounds very needy.

The West is done. How can we ever win a war against Russia or China with this crew leading the way – Biden and this guy?

Introducing P: “I had to move for the job when I joined #MI6, so I was relieved to find out there was an LGBT+ network group. Through the group I’ve made some great friends in the office, and it’s reassuring to know it’s there for support if I need it.” — Richard Moore (@ChiefMI6) February 25, 2022

He got creamed on social media.

Really? men and women are being KILLED. Are you sure you are considering all the issues here? Maybe this will help you think a bit more clearly about where real vulnerability lies.https://t.co/S5ExIj0Flj — Stella Doves-asurus🦕🦖 🟪⬜️🟩 (@StellaDoves) February 26, 2022

As a lesbian I’m saying not in my name. Give it a rest it’s inappropriate. — Sister Wendy 🙏 (@giolla_nic) February 26, 2022

you seem almost as unfit to lead anything as brain dead Biden. — Tony FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) February 26, 2022

Speaking of brain dead Biden. He thinks Putin invaded Russia. His brain is gone.

“How did we get to the place where, you know, Putin just decides he’s gonna invade *RUSSIA*? Something like this hasn’t happened since World War 2.” – Joe “Baked Potato” Biden pic.twitter.com/yE6yY39Gw5 — ⭐️Amy Tarkanian⭐️ (@MrsT106) March 4, 2022

Related