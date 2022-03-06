MI-6 Head Thinks Ukraine War’s About LGBT & Biden Says Putin Invaded Russia – Not Satire

By
M Dowling
-
0

The head of MI-6 said the Ukraine War was about LGBT rights. He’s the head of MI-6 and thinks nothing is more important than LGBT rights. We also have a clip of Biden saying Putin invaded Russia.

“With the tragedy and destruction unfolding so distressingly in Ukraine, we should remember the values and hard-won freedoms that distinguish us from Putin, none more than LGBT+ rights. So let’s resume our series of tweets to mark #LGBTHM2022,” he wrote.

He sounds very needy.

The West is done. How can we ever win a war against Russia or China with this crew leading the way – Biden and this guy?

He got creamed on social media.

Speaking of brain dead Biden. He thinks Putin invaded Russia. His brain is gone.


