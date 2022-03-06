Russia: Leading Global Producer of Methane Emissions Last Year

We knew Russia has very dirty oil but we didn’t know how dirty. They were the world’s leading producer of methane emissions last year. Their oil and gas operations produce 30 percent more per unit of production than the United States.

The Biden administration is looking to buy Iranian oil rather than unleash US energy, and their oil is dirty too. Iranian producers emitted 85 percent more methane per unit of production when compared to U.S. operators.

Biden carved out sanctions for Russian oil and gas so we could keep giving them $75 million a day and fund the Ukraine war. Europeans will have no recourse either except to buy from terrorists.

“We don’t have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy,” said Biden’s Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Air Force One Wednesday. Sanctioning Russian oil she added, “would raise prices at the gas pump for Americans.”

They want the price of gas to rise and it’s been going up under Biden.

The Left isn’t serious about climate change. If they were, we’d see nuclear. They are ideologues but it’s capitalism they’re really after.

Related