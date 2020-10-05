MI AG will no longer enforce Gov Whitmer’s [Draconian] COVID laws

As we reported on Saturday, a Michigan Supreme Court ruled that [tyrannical] Governor Gretchen Whitmer exceeded her constitutional authority under state law in the arbitrary enforcement of her unilateral decrees to mitigate the COVID-19 virus. However, Whitmer still plans to enforce her laws with other sources of authority.

As a result, the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Sunday she will no longer enforce her [Draconian] executive orders through criminal prosecution.

However, she encouraged Michiganders to continue to social distance and wear masks.

“In light of the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, the Attorney General will no longer enforce the Governor’s Executive Orders through criminal prosecution. However, her decision is not binding on other law enforcement agencies or state departments with independent enforcement authority,” the statement said.

“It’s her fervent hope that people continue to abide by the measures that Governor Whitmer put in place,” Nessel’s spox Ryan Jarvi said in the statement.

AG Press Secretary’s Statement:

AG Press Secretary Issues Statement Regarding Michigan Supreme Court’s Recent Decision: pic.twitter.com/Wajzkuvr5I — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) October 4, 2020

Whitmer Statement:

Whitmer didn’t take it well. She let the residents know that she has other sources of authority to enforce her orders.

“It is important to note that this ruling does not take effect for at least 21 days, and until then, my emergency declaration and orders retain the force of law. Furthermore, after 21 days, many of the responsive measures I have put in place to control the spread of the virus will continue under alternative sources of authority that were not at issue in today’s ruling.

Whitmer thinks she has done so much for the people but she sent people with COVID to nursing homes, seeding them, killing many.