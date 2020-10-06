Libs go bonkers with President’s first act at the White House

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump, who likes to show his regard for those he respects and those who have helped him, drove the liberals crazy today when he arrived at the White House. He climbed the steps, took off his mask (he wasn’t near anyone at that point), and saluted Marine One twice as it took off.

THESE PEOPLE ARE SO PETTY AND NASTY 24/7

Some people seemed to gather close to the President but that appears to be on them. We couldn’t tell if they had masks on:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.