MI Congressional Candidate: “We Owe a Debt” to Illegal Foreigners

Democrat Curtis Hertel is a congressional candidate for Michigan District 7. He is as open-borders as anyone could be and has no interest in deporting anyone. [Here Ye, Tren de Aragua, Michigan Dist. 7 is your new base of operations.]

Hertel was Gov. Whitmer’s top lobbyist.

He is running against Tom Barrett, a popular Republican and 22-year combat veteran. Barrett is up 4.1%.

“I ask that you should respect those that have tried to come here, because even if they haven’t done it legally, we owe a debt like they took a risk for their family. There’s nothing more American, and I’m getting hit right now because I said that Lansing police should not have the ability to just ask people for their papers. It is unwelcoming as a community. Like, I don’t believe in it.”

As for working with Republicans to deport everybody, he will not.

“No, I don’t have an interest in deporting anybody.“

Exclusive video: Curtis Hertel says Americans owe ‘a debt’ to illegal immigrants https://t.co/Lx38Jro55o — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) October 25, 2024

Congressional Leadership Fund

Hertel pretends he’s bipartisan. NOT SO!

In the State Senate, the real Curtis Hertel sided with his progressive colleagues and backed radical far-left policies time and again:

Hertel advocated for sanctuary cities and said local governments shouldn’t report illegal immigrants to ICE.

He was “proud” to support a liberal 45-cent gas tax increase that even Gov. Whitmer admitted was a bad idea.

And he opposed promoting American energy independence and decreasing our reliance on foreign oil.

What’s even more telling, immigration and the economy are already the top two concerns of Michigan voters. No wonder Curtis Hertel is hoping to hide his partisan, anti-border security and anti-American energy record.