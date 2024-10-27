MI Congressional Candidate: “We Owe a Debt” to Illegal Foreigners

Democrat Curtis Hertel is a congressional candidate for Michigan District 7. He is as open-borders as anyone could be and has no interest in deporting anyone. [Here Ye, Tren de Aragua, Michigan Dist. 7 is your new base of operations.]

Hertel was Gov. Whitmer’s top lobbyist.

He is running against Tom Barrett, a popular Republican and 22-year combat veteran. Barrett is up 4.1%.

“I ask that you should respect those that have tried to come here, because even if they haven’t done it legally, we owe a debt like they took a risk for their family. There’s nothing more American, and I’m getting hit right now because I said that Lansing police should not have the ability to just ask people for their papers. It is unwelcoming as a community. Like, I don’t believe in it.”

As for working with Republicans to deport everybody, he will not.

“No, I don’t have an interest in deporting anybody.“

Congressional Leadership Fund

Hertel pretends he’s bipartisan. NOT SO!

In the State Senate, the real Curtis Hertel sided with his progressive colleagues and backed radical far-left policies time and again:

What’s even more telling, immigration and the economy are already the top two concerns of Michigan voters. No wonder Curtis Hertel is hoping to hide his partisan, anti-border security and anti-American energy record.


