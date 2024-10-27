Joe Rogan’s Full Interview of Donald Trump

The full Joe Rogan interview with Donald Trump reached 24 million views in 24 hours.

Joe Rogan revealed why he decided to have Donald Trump on his podcast after years of turning the opportunity down.

Rogan explained why during Friday’s highly anticipated interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which saw Trump call the presidency a “very dangerous business” during a wide-ranging interview.

The UFC commentator turned podcaster referred to Trump’s interview with comedian Theo Von on his podcast in August.

“Is that why you called me to do this,” the 45th president asked with a smile.

“No,” Rogan replied. “Once they shot you, I was like, ‘he’s gotta come in here.’”

The full interview below is worth watching. The analysis by Rogan is interesting:

