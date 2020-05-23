MI Dam was regulated into collapse by the state

A dam burst in the state of Michigan this week. The dam’s license to generate power was revoked by the feds in 2018. Without the feds, the state became lax and decided instead to focus on water life.

Since then the state mismanaged the dam’s lake to protect freshwater mussels. They are now trying to blame the private company that was regulated into submission.

MI Live.com reported, “Owners of a collapsed dam that caused major flooding in Michigan say they were pressured by the state to maintain elevated water levels on Wixom Lake behind it, despite concerns about the structure’s ability to handle flooding.

A state agency spokesperson said it’s misinformation.

“Boyce Hydro Power LLC owners accused Michigan regulators of being more concerned with preserving aquatic life and appeasing property owners than ensuring public safety in a statement following the catastrophic Edenville Dam collapse on Tuesday, May 19.”

“The resulting flood has displaced about 10,000 people and focused national attention on Michigan as floodwaters inundated the Midland area. Federal energy regulators have ordered Boyce Hydro to conduct a third-party investigation.”

Tyrannical Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vowed the state will ‘pursue every line of legal recourse’ against those responsible for the calamity. On Thursday, she suggested that such critical infrastructure should not be in private hands.

Who is she going to sue? The regulators, hopefully.