Cuomo sent recovering elderly patients to nursing homes at a stunning cost in lives

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated elderly patients sick with coronavirus go back to nursing homes, where they exposed others in the most vulnerable population. Nursing homes are not hospitals and it quickly became obvious, as it was before his mandate, that the policy was a disaster.

He wouldn’t change the horrendous policy until May 10th when the backlash was impossible to ignore.

Since then, he has defended the policy, claimed the elderly would have died anyway, and tried to shift the blame to the Trump administration, which had nothing to do with the policy.

Yet, his popularity is at 80%. How is this even possible, you ask? It’s because of the media who only care about supporting Democrats.

So, how many people died because of this disastrous policy. ABC News has the shocking numbers from an AP report. More than 4,500 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes under the state directive. One number has it at almost 6,000.

Whatever the total final number ends up being, nursing home administrators, residents’ advocates and relatives say it has added up to a big and indefensible problem for facilities that even Gov. Andrew Cuomo — the main proponent of the policy — called “the optimum feeding ground for this virus.”

“It was the single dumbest decision anyone could make if they wanted to kill people,” Daniel Arbeeny said of the directive, which prompted him to pull his 88-year-old father out of a Brooklyn nursing home where more than 50 people have died. His father later died of COVID-19 at home.

“This isn’t rocket science,” Arbeeny said. “We knew the most vulnerable — the elderly and compromised — are in nursing homes and rehab centers.

That isn’t the complete or final number. The New York State Health Department won’t give up the numbers. As soon as the scandal hit the media, they deliberately changed the way they counted. Now, they undercount.

Governor Cuomo had the Comfort and the Javitts Center, practically empty, and could have easily sent them there, as we have reported several times.

According to the AP report, The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, known as AMDA, had warned from the beginning that Cuomo’s order admitting infected patients posed a “clear and present danger” to nursing home residents. Now, Jeffrey N. Nichols, who serves on the executive committee of the group, said “the effect of that order was to contribute to 5,000 deaths.”