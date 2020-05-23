Flynn judge hires high-powered D.C. attorney to continue fight against Flynn

Judge Emmet Sullivan, a fanatic, was told to respond to a writ of Mandamus on behalf of General Michael Flynn by June 1st.

BACKGROUND

After the Department of Justice dropped the case against the general, Sullivan refused to concede.

Instead, the zealot called on a leftist retired judge John Gleeson to file a brief arguing against the DOJ’s case and for charging Flynn with contempt. Since them Gleeson called for oral arguments, extending the case and planning to make it into a show trial with Flynn as the victim.

That was followed by General Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell filing the writ with the U.S. District Court of Appeals in D.C. The judges who are in receipt of the writ include an Obama judge, a Reagan judge, and a Trump judge. They demanded an explanation.

That brings us to Sullivan retaining Beth Wilkinson to represent him in defending his decision to a federal appeals court in Washington.

This entire mess is of Sullivan’s doing and it’s very unusual. A judge who holds onto his ideology like that shouldn’t be a judge. It’s not right and he should be impeached.

Sidney Powell wrote that Sullivan’s orders “reveal his plan to continue the case indefinitely, rubbing salt in General Flynn’s open wound from the Government’s misconduct and threatening him with criminal contempt.”

WHO IS BETH WILKINSON

Wilkinson defended Justice Kavanaugh when he was falsely accused two years ago.

More recently, Wilkinson was retained by Summer Zervos in a suit in New York state court that accuses Trump of lying in his denials that he did not grope and kiss her without consent in 2007. The case is pending. The woman is very sketchy and a known liar.

In the D.C. Circuit now, Wilkinson is counsel to Cheryl Mills, a former aide to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in a dispute over a deposition in a public-records case.” Naturally, Hillary’s name pops up.

Wilkinson is married to CNN political analyst David Gregory, who previously hosted “Meet the Press” for NBC News. He is very far-left.