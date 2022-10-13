MI Prop 3 Omits Parents from Extreme Child Abortions and Gender Surgeries

In less than one month, if Proposal 3 passes, children will have a right under the Michigan constitution to walk into one of Planned Parenthood’s 12 so-called “gender-affirming” facilities in the state and, without parental knowledge or consent, obtain puberty blockers, Margot Cleveland reports at The Federalist.

The children will get sterilizing drugs, castration, breast removals, and hysterectomies, and they will do it without parental consent if they choose.

Planned Parenthood and far-left politicians, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hid the truth with deceptive marketing.

It also does more than allow abortion to the degree Michiganders have experienced. It allows taxpayer-funded abortion on demand at any time for any reason, even for children.

The key language of Prop 3 that will change the Michigan constitution, Article 1, Section 28:

“(1) Every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which entails the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care. An individual’s right to reproductive freedom shall not be denied, burdened, nor infringed upon unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means. …

(2) The state shall not discriminate in the protection or enforcement of this fundamental right.

(4) For the purposes of this section:

A state interest is “compelling” only if it is for the limited purpose of protecting the health of an individual seeking care, consistent with accepted clinical standards of practice and evidence-based medicine, and does not infringe on that individual’s autonomous decision-making.

* * *

(5) This section shall be self-executing….

Proposition 3 applies to men, women, boys, and girls.

Related