Bombshell: Biden Admin DID Ask Saudis to Delay Oil Cuts Until After the Election

Bombshell! The Saudis confirmed that the Biden administration tried to delay the oil production cut until after the midterms. It was their desperate effort to avoid gas prices spiking. The White House responded, but…Putin.

Saudi Arabia said US officials “suggested” OPEC cut should be delayed a month. It would have pushed the decision back until after the midterms on November 8. The Kingdom refused, and OPEC slashed oil production by 2 million barrels daily.

“The Government of the Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultation with the U.S. Administration that all economic analyses indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested, would have had negative economic consequences,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the decision was made purely for economic reasons.

The White House hit back wildly, claiming the Kingdom was trying to “distort the facts.” Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said the country that benefits the most is Russia.

However, the people that benefit the most by delaying it until after November 8th are the Bidenistas. It allows them to cover up the damage they are doing with their war on US energy.

Given the situation, Democrat desperation, and the White House’s penchant for lying, the Sentinel suggests the Kingdom is telling the truth.

Meanwhile, Kirby admitted they asked the Saudis to wait a month by saying they wanted them to wait until the next OPEC meeting.

White House NSC spokesman John Kirby fires back at lengthy Saudi’s lengthy/caustic/rather rare statement on the US response to the OPEC+ decision: pic.twitter.com/fNf5aO3zmX — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 13, 2022

The Biden administration is now scrambling with gas prices set to rise again.

On Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price refused to confirm reports the Biden administration had begged the Saudis to wait and spare them the political consequences in next month’s election.

“I certainly can’t confirm that report. What I can confirm is that we conveyed a consistent message to the Saudis: energy supply needs to meet energy demand. We have made the point repeatedly that we have a multiplicity of interests with Saudi Arabia; energy is one of them,” Price said.

“And in the context of those discussions regarding energy, we have had senior members of the administration travel to Saudi Arabia in recent months. This was not—this engagement did not take place solely in the context of October 2022 or September 2022,” he added.

But a Saudi statement released hours later implied that the U.S. requested at least a one-month delay.

Biden has blamed the Saudis for his latest problems. Democrats are never to blame.

