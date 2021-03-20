MI restaurant owner taken away in shackles in the wee hours and jailed









A judge in Ingham County found Pavlos-Hackney to be in contempt of court and sentenced her to 93 days in prison unless she pays $35,000. She was taken away in the wee hours in shackles.

A day earlier, she served customers at her restaurant in Michigan, saying, “We don’t want this country to be a communist regime that’s going to dictate what we can do and what we cannot do.”

The response from the AG was to say she’s dangerous.

“This owner has continued to willfully violate the state’s food laws, public health orders, and the order of the court — a dangerous act that may have exposed dozens of diners and employees to the virus following the discovery that one of Marlena’s customers tested positive for the virus within two days of eating there,” tyrannical AG Dana Nessel said in a statement.

“MDARD is particularly concerned because the potential exposure happened at a restaurant that refuses to comply with basic COVID-19 measures” as required by state health officials, she continued.

“[Would] there be widespread support for a restaurant whose establishment defied health & safety protocols and customers contracted salmonella, hepatitis A or E. Coli as a result? O/15,000 Michigan residents have died from Covid-19. Can’t understand how or why this is controversial,” Nessel wrote on Twitter along with her posted statement.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on Pavlos-Hackney’s arrest during a Friday evening segment. He reminded his audience that he interviewed her a few days earlier and discussed her situation.

Tucker said in the previous appearance, “She warned us that Americans need to fight against authoritarianism like this, or the United States will come to resemble the country she fled decades ago.”

“We the people, small business owners, like I told you, we have to fight,” Pavlos-Hackney said. “And I will fight for freedom for [the] American people. And I encourage everyone — business owners, other people — stand up and fight for your freedom before it’s gonna be taken away.”

Carlson then updated viewers regarding Pavlos-Hackney’s arrest, noting she was “taken away in ankle shackles and wrist cuffs.”

“They grabbed her and they sent her away for longer than people who commit gun crimes in Detroit get,” the host said.

“We’re told she’ll be in jail for 93 days unless she pays a $35,000 fine and the Michigan Board of Health deems it ‘safe’ for her to be released,” he continued. “She’s not gonna pay. She shouldn’t pay.”

Carlson then showed a photo of the restaurant which authorities boarded up and encircled with “closed” signs and yellow tape before blasting “out-of-control” Nessel who he said was “bragging” about Pavlos-Hackney’s arrest in her press release.

He added that no evidence of her actions being dangerous was presented. Indeed the science has shown us the opposite.

“They want you to know that defiance is the real crime,” Carlson said, noting that the Biden administration, meanwhile, is releasing COVID-positive illegal immigrants into American cities.

“But if you try your level best, your hardest, to run a business and do the right thing, you go to jail,” he said.

