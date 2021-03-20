GOP Rep OUTRAGED! Biden plans to send illegal kids to northern border









The Biden administration continues to call the crisis at the border a “challenge,” as children are raped, trafficked, or held in detention longer than the allowable 72 hours.

The Biden administration is planning to send the migrants north to states like Montana, South Dakota, and Michigan, The Washington Post reported.

Whether the children will have the proper clothes is an issue, but does anyone suspect they are doing it to eventually ensure these states turn solid blue?

Rep. Rosendale is outraged and wants more information.

Montanans deserve clarity from the Biden Administration. #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/v1Uc2c2Onw — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) March 20, 2021

According to an email sent to the Post, CBP officials have yet to make a decision as to which facilities will be taking migrants in.

Already, the agency has utilized aircraft to take migrants from stuffed shelters and detention centers in Texas’ Rio Grande Sector to neighboring El Paso. And on Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it would distribute $110 million to groups that provide food, water, shelter, and other provisions to migrants along the Tex-Mex border.

Indeed, the Biden admin plans to make every town a border town.

The Biden Administration’s immigration policy is now explicitly to make every town in America a border town. — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) March 19, 2021

In 2015, Biden, when he had his faculties, promised to transform the country and replace us all.

