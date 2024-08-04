MI Secretary of State Investigating Musk PAC Without a Predicate

The Michigan secretary of state is investigating the PAC Elon Musk helped fund. The PAC supports Donald Trump. No legal experts could find any violations of state laws. There is no predicate. In other words, they are fishing for a crime. Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.

Her investigation is based on nothing. Democrats feel they can do anything they want to anyone they want. This is another political assault.

The PAC is collecting voter data, which is what PACs do.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has said he created and helped fund the America PAC. It supports former President Donald Trump. According to Forbes, Musk has over $225 billion net worth.

The committee has been acquiring detailed voter information from those living in Michigan and other battleground states after people submit their personal data through a section on the PAC’s website that says “register to vote.”

Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson Wants to Influence the Election

After clicking on the “register to vote” tab on America PAC’s website, users in states like Michigan can submit a ZIP code, address, and phone number. People with a Michigan address are brought to a page that says “thank you” and asks users to “complete the form below” to help wrap up the voter registration process. As of Sunday afternoon, though, there was no other form to complete below the words “thank you.”

“Every citizen should know exactly how their personal information is being used by PACs, especially if an entity is claiming it will help people register to vote in Michigan or any other state,” a spokeswoman for the Michigan secretary of state’s office said in a statement to CNBC.

“While the America PAC is a federal political action committee, the Department is reviewing their activities to determine if there have been any violations of state law. We will refer potential violations to the Michigan Attorney General’s office as appropriate,” the spokeswoman added.

Democrats are the new Stalinists. They don’t need a violation to investigate and torment their political targets. Lavrentiy Beria would be proud.