Obama Strategist: “Irrational Exuberance” Around Kamala

David Axelrod, former President Barack Obama’s chief campaign strategist, says the presidential race between Harris and former President Donald Trump remains “Trump’s race to lose.”

“There’s a lot of irrational exuberance on the Democratic side of the aisle right now because there was despair for some period of time about what November was going to look like,” Axelrod said on CNN.

“Now people feel like there’s a chance.”

“It is absolutely Trump’s race to lose right now,” Axelrod said. “He is ahead and he is ahead in most of the battleground states. They’re close, they can be won by either candidate. But there is a lot to be determined in the next 90-whatever days – 96 or what it is left.

“So yeah, I think it’s a wide-open race, but Trump has the advantage right now, and nobody should … nobody should be, nobody should be … everybody should be sober about that on the Democratic side.”

Axelrod was among top Democrats urging Biden to leave the presidential race. Last week, he warned that Trump remains a “pretty substantial favorite” over the vice president, The Hill reported.