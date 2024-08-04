Harris Found 30 GOP to Support Her Marxist Candidacy

According to NBC News, Kamala Harris’s campaign rounded up nearly 30 Republicans who support her Marxist candidacy, including a couple of staffers under Donald Trump. Everything about Harris’s campaign is staged and for show. None of it is about policy and what is best for Americans.

Nearly 30 GOP members were cited as part of the new “Republicans for Harris” initiative launched Sunday.

These include Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary under Trump. It includes national security official Olivia Troye, who worked as Vice President Mike Pence’s national security advisor. Chuck Hagel and Ray LaHood, Republican cabinet members under President Obama, are on the list.

Hopefully, Trump doesn’t fall for this diversion. They are trying to provoke him so he’ll waste time blasting them instead of discussing policy.

“We have to purge the Party of people that go against our Candidates and make it harder for a popular Republican President to beat the Radical Left Lunatics. Geoff Duncan is a loser who is disintegrating on his own.” Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday, referring to the former lieutenant governor of Georgia who has endorsed Harris.

Trump is right, but he needs to focus on the target. If he wins, there will be time to purge.

“Donald Trump’s MAGA extremism is toxic to the millions of Republicans who no longer believe the party of Donald Trump represents their values and will vote against him again in November,” said Austin Weatherford, the Harris campaign’s national director of Republican outreach, in a memo.

“Vice President Harris and our campaign are working overtime to earn the support of my fellow Republicans who care about defending democracy and restoring decency,” he added.

Democracy from the Marxist party that installed their candidate without a single vote. Decency from the party that wants to carve up children.

GOP who support a Marxist president are not GOP.

VP Kamala Harris explains her ideology: “Everyone ends up in the same place.” This is called communism. pic.twitter.com/tqw7J0E1Cu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 25, 2024

The people on the list are RINOs, Bush supporters, and Pence colleagues. Trump needs to let his staff go after them, not him. There is no time for that back-and-forth. They are supporting a Marxist who wants to make us all the same with like outcomes. That’s communism.