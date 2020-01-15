Michael Avenatti Arrested Again During His Cali Bar Hearing

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The Feds perp-walked Michael Avenatti out of a California Bar Association hearing today. He was arrested by the IRS during a break in a disciplinary hearing in Los Angeles over allegations that the ‘almost Democrat presidential candidate’ scammed a client out of $840,000.

Avenatti was arrested while defending himself at a bar hearing right before he was supposed to attend another of his criminal trials.

They took Stormy’s ex-lawyer to jail at about 6 p.m. outside the State Bar Court, where the State Bar of California has initiated proceedings against him.

Avenatti’s lawyer Dean Steward confirmed the arrest and said he will likely have a bail hearing at 2 p.m. tomorrow in Magistrate’s Court in Santa Ana.

There are no details on the warrant.

EMBARRASSING

Avenatti’s lawyers had to explain to the court that he would not return due to circumstances in a criminal matter in Orange County.

The Trump-hating former cable news hero and porn lawyer was a Brian Stelter choice for president.

Tom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, told Fox News that Avenatti was arrested on suspicion of violating his pre-trial release.

The Letter:

The hearing today was over allegations that he misappropriated $840,000 from a client, Gergory Barela.

Avenatti was supposed to travel to New York Tuesday night for another criminal trial over his alleged plot to extort $25 million from sports apparel giant Nike.

MORE INFORMATION

1 COMMENT

