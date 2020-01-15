Dems to present new ‘evidence’ from Rudy’s indicted associate

House Democrats announced Tuesday that they’ll be adding additional evidence from Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas to their case against President Trump when they transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate this week.

Parnas is under indictment for violating campaign finance laws.

Reps. Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Carolyn Maloney and Eliot Engel — the chairs of the four committees overseeing impeachment — announced they received new documents from Mr. Parnas, a former Ukrainian businessman.

Mr. Parnas provided a “trove” of new documents, including handwritten notes about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announcing an investigation into the Bidens and cell messages with senior Ukrainian officials.

The new documents also include a screenshot of a letter Mr. Giuliani sent to Mr. Zelensky asking to set up a meeting in May, for which he had Mr. Trump’s “knowledge and consent.”

“These documents—and those recently released pursuant to Freedom of Information Act—demonstrate that there is more evidence relevant to the President’s scheme, but they have been concealed by the President himself,” they wrote.

“All of this new evidence confirms what we already know: the President and his associates pressured Ukrainian officials to announce investigations that would benefit the President politically. There cannot be a full and fair trial in the Senate without the documents that President Trump is refusing to provide to Congress,” the chairs added.

Democrats will vote Wednesday on the resolution that will transmit the articles and name managers, among other administrivia.

THE DOCUMENTS

How do we know what is real and what isn’t? Every time we get something like this, it turns out to be fabricated in part or in total.

The evidence includes communications between Parnas and Ukrainian officials.

Sean Davis of The Federalist said on Twitter, “An undated note from a guy indicted on multiple federal charges of fraud and conspiracy who’s already fabricated evidence in a desperate attempt to get an immunity deal from Schiff and Pelosi so he can avoid prison? That’s the new smoking gun? LOL.”

It appears from the texts that Amb. Yovanovitch was under surveillance. The left has decided it sounds like they wanted to kill her. More hysteria!

