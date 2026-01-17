Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
The Truth About California’s Homicide Rates

M Dowling
Although California has the second-highest number of homicides, the state’s large population size makes it look safer than others in the U.S.

Ammo.com analyzed murder trends in California and published a report on their findings. If you’re in a hurry, here are the highlights from that report:

  • California’s homicide rate was 26% lower than the national average in 2024.
  • There are approximately 3.3 million gun owners in California.
  • Los Angeles contributed 20% of the state’s homicides in 2024, while making up only 11% of the state’s population.

California’s homicide stats provide a deeper insight into the state’s crime policies. Please read and share the full report, linked here.

 

