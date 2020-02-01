Anti-Semite Tlaib’s sorry for booing Hillary but not for the false blood libel story

Rashida Tlaib apologized for booing Hillary Clinton, but she still has not apologized for spreading a false blood libel story a few days ago demonizing Jews.

THE STORY

Tlaib led the crowd in booing Hillary after being told not to boo.

When the moderator told the audience to not boo, Tlaib laughed snidely, “No, I’ll boo! The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”

Tlaib was participating in a panel discussion at a Bernie Sanders event with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and fellow “Squad” member Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) at the time.

Watch:

BREAKING: At a @BernieSanders rally in Iowa tonight, a leading Sanders’ surrogate @RashidaTlaib led the crowd in booing @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/AKdi2psI2h — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) February 1, 2020

RASHIDA APOLOGIZES WITHOUT APOLOGIZING

Hillary says in the new film about herself and during a recent interview about the film that nobody likes Bernie. That’s why she was angry.

After blowback, Rashida apologized in tweets, but not to Hillary. She is incredibly phony.

“However, I know what is at stake if we don’t unify over one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020. (2/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

“I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country. This is about building a just and equitable future for my two boys, children across the country, and future generations.” (4/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

No apologies to Jews. She needs to be removed from the House. We can’t have congresspeople like this.

NO APOLOGIES FOR THE BLOOD LIBEL

After retweeting what turned out to be a false blood libel, she said she’d strive for “higher standards,” but she did not apologize.

She retweeted the fake story from a PLO official.

There is no evidence that the boy was “kidnapped and executed.” He drowned in a cistern near his home. It was Israeli firefighters who found him, not “Israeli forces assaulted search teams.”

This is what she said when it turned out to be gossip:

In this era of inaccurate and manipulative news, I will also strive to hold myself to the highest standards for what I share. Know that I always seek truth as we uplift the oppressed and fight for equality, justice, and freedom. https://t.co/wma0ykjZbF — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 28, 2020