Denmark’s prime minister wants NATO to strike deep into Russia to start World War III in earnest. It brings a smile to Volodymyr Zelensky’s face. Will little Denmark, which has ruined its own country with an influx of disparate Western-culture haters, start World War III? They could. A war would help destroy the Western World.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just gave a speech in Munich, and he received a standing ovation. However, nothing sank in. He explained that NATO is becoming a mere defense pact with no shared identities. The EU is allowing mass migration to destroy their culture and who they are. Instead of dealing with that, they’ve decided they want to strike deep into Russia. They claim Russia wants to attack Europe when it is struggling with its assault in Ukraine.

Denmark’s PM wants NATO to reject red lines and demands deep strikes into Russia. These are NATO missiles, operated by NATO contractors, attacking targets picked by NATO intelligence. These lunatics will trigger another World War. pic.twitter.com/2YOBgd8frr — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) February 15, 2026

Culture means nothing to the hardcore leftists destroying the West. AOC, who gets the main talking points from her handlers, is now minimizing the value of culture. That is straight out of the Marxist playbook, as is much of what the Democrats stand for today. Marx thought culture was nothing, and AOC said it’s ephemeral. It helps promote her communist ideology and the mass immigration of people with totally unlike values.

She called Western culture “thin.” The so-called “thin” culture gave us the most advanced culture in history. Our leaders are becoming “unapologetically Marxist.”

NEW: Bishop Robert Barron calls out AOC for calling Western culture “thin,” says she is taking a page out of the Marxist playbook. “The [Western] culture that gave us all those great figures that gave us the rule of law, that gave us respect for the rights of the individual,… pic.twitter.com/QyfrCKaBuO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 16, 2026

Life Under Communism

As someone who experienced the “warmth of collectivism” firsthand as a child, because Russian colonizers brought communism and collectivism to my very individualistic country, let’s dig into what that “warmth” actually looked like.

1. A flat or a house to live in. You literally couldn’t buy one. That simply wasn’t an option. You waited for years to get housing assigned by the state. And you can already imagine the quality: quickly built blocks or the confiscated apartments of “enemies of the people” who were shot or sent to the Gulag. The party elite got the good places. Ordinary people got a cheap Khrushchyovka with a tiny kitchen and no lift after 5–10 years of waiting. No other option.

2. Your job “for life” (whether you wanted it or not). Officially, everyone had work. In practice, you didn’t choose a career so much as you were placed into one. Want to switch? Good luck. Want to start a business? Cute. Private enterprise was either illegal, punished, or pushed into shady “don’t ask, don’t tell” territory.

3. Travel? Not for you. You couldn’t just decide to go somewhere, even within the “friendly” socialist world, without permissions. The border wasn’t a line on a map; it was a wall in your head. Want to see the West? That wasn’t a holiday plan; that was a crime plot.

4. Information was “collective” too. One TV truth, one newspaper truth, one approved version of reality. If your eyes disagreed, your eyes were “wrong.” And if you repeated what you saw out loud, you could become a “problem.”

5. The “warmth” came with a price: fear. You learned early what not to say, to whom, and where. You learned that walls had ears, and sometimes so did classmates. Collectivism works best when everyone self-censors.

6. Queues: the national sport. Food, shoes, furniture, books, washing machines, and a decent winter coat. You stood in line because “they might bring something.” Planning your life around rumors about deliveries isn’t a community. It’s scarcity management.

7. Quality didn’t matter because choice didn’t exist. When there’s only one type of sausage, it doesn’t have to be good. When there’s only one brand of anything, the producer doesn’t compete for you. You compete for the product.

8. Equality was a slogan, not a reality. Officially, everyone was equal. Unofficially, some were “more equal,” and their equality came with better housing, better shops, better doctors, and better futures.

9. Collective responsibility meant individual guilt. One person messes up, everyone gets punished. One person speaks out, and everyone gets threatened. It trains people to police each other, not support each other.

And the punchline: they still called it “care.” Not because it was caring, but because calling it care made it harder to argue with.

Tallinn was occupied by the Soviets.