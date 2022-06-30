Authoritarian Trudeau Targets Pro-Life Centers

During an interview with CBC Radio’s The House, Prime Minister Trudeau talked about the unvaccinated and Canada’s vaccine mandates.

“It was their choice and nobody ever was going to force anyone into doing something they don’t want to do,” Trudeau said about people who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

“But there are consequences when you don’t,” he continued. “You cannot choose to put at risk your co-workers. You cannot choose to put at risk the people sitting beside you on an airplane.”

He made it impossible for Canadians to work or travel anywhere in the country.

Trudeau is still referring to the protesters coming to Ottawa as a “small fringe minority” holding “unacceptable views”.

“No. I will always call out unacceptable rhetoric and hateful language wherever I see it,” he said, insisting his remarks in January were never intended for the vaccine hesitant, but for those he believes were deliberately spreading misinformation and disinformation.

HE FEELS THE SAME WAY ABOUT PRO-LIFE

He’s now going after pro-life centers in the same authoritarian manner and with a high level of abuse of power.

In its 2021 election platform, “Forward. For Everyone,” the Canadian leftists threatened to go after the charitable tax status of pro-life groups, including crisis pregnancy centers. He accused them of providing “misinformation” about prenatal development and abortion.

Convenient.

On page four of the 89-page document, in a section about “Building Back Better” after the pandemic, the leftists state, “anti-choice organizations are actively working to spread misinformation about abortion, putting the health and safety of young people and vulnerable women at risk.”

They offered no evidence or examples of pro-life misinformation.

HE WILL NOT RELENT

Justin Trudeau’s leftist government is ignoring the pleas of some fifteen thousand Canadians. They are demanding that the government not strip pro-life pregnancy centers of their charitable tax status.

The Prime Minister’s finance minister recently responded to the petitioners. She told them that the “Government of Canada is committed to taking action” against pro-life organizations.

“In this regard, the Government has committed to introducing amendments to the Income Tax Act to ensure that organizations that provide dishonest counseling to pregnant women are ineligible for charitable registration,” she added.

Again, they too can do what they want, but then Trudeau will be right there with the jackboot.

To an arrogant dictator like Trudeau, an adherent of The Great Reset, ordering people to do as he thinks is his right.

