Michelle Obama’s Christmas Message

Michelle Obama faced online criticism on Friday after she shared a New Year’s message with her followers on Instagram. It began on a sour note.

The former first lady posted a video wishing her followers “Happy Holidays.” However, she spent most of the time boasting about the work of the Obama Presidential Center, which has become a Marxist training facility.

Pro-Trump critics took offense that her video began so negatively. They felt it was aimed at the new President.

Obama says in the video, “Happy holidays, everyone. I know it’s been a difficult few months for so many of us, and that folks are feeling a little bit anxious and uncertain.”

“But even during these tough times, there are plenty of reasons to stay hopeful,” she adds before mentioning programs operated by the Obama Foundation.

She’s a multi-millionaire with about four multi-million dollar mansions. She grew up middle class and hasn’t a clue about tough times. Tough times were the last four years under Biden and the puppeteers who pulled his strings.

The responses looked like this:

Obama’s Message

