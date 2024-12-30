Joyful Kamala Harris Will Get As Much as $20M for a Tell-All

Failed Vice President Kamala Harris was unsuccessful in every political position she held. So, naturally, she will get a lucrative book deal.

She was Peter Principled into a presidential candidate — installed without one vote.

Harris will be rewarded for her failures. All she has to do is reveal the skeletons in the White House.

Kamala will get to travel around promoting her book and feeling important.

She blew through something between $1 billion and $2 billion to fail as a candidate. Now, she can make a lot of money on a book she likely won’t write.

She Has Already Plagiarized

DailyMail.com learned exclusively that top publishers are willing to pay the plagiarizing vice president and twice-failed Democratic presidential hopeful as much as $20 million. It will peer inside the President Biden’s White House. We’re talking about a presidential campaign tell-all.

Twenty million dollars!!!

In our new America, we reward failure, losers, and any nasty gossip they can dig up.

Will she tell us all about how she covered up his dementia in the same way she covered up the border? She told us the border is secure and Biden is sharp.

Here’s a Joyful Book You Might Want to Read

If that isn’t enough, you can read the photographic history of Kamala’s joyful sprint to the White House.

Los Angeles Times, veteran journalist Kevin Merida partnered with acclaimed photo historian Deborah Willis to co-create “Kamala: Her Historic, Joyful and Auspicious Sprint to the White House.”

The photographic biography, released on Dec. 17, reflects Kamala Harris’ historic role as the first black and South Asian woman to hold the vice presidency, her position as the most powerful woman in America, and her ambitious 107-day sprint to capture the presidency — an extraordinary chapter in political history.

She sprinted but ran out of gas.

It was an extraordinary mess brought to you by PC, DEI, and Democrats who have lost their way.

