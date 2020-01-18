Michelle Obama’s school lunch disaster hits the trash on her birthday

The Hill reported that the Trump administration announced on Friday – Michelle Obama’s 56th birthday – that the school lunch standards on vegetables and fruits championed by Mrs. Obama will be rolled way back.

“The new standards will allow schools more flexibility ‘because they know their children best,’ the Agriculture Department said in a press release.

“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that more common-sense flexibility is needed to provide students nutritious and appetizing meals. We listened and now we’re getting to work,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

“The proposed rules build on previous steps taken by the Trump administration to unwind the controversial school lunch rules championed by Obama as part of her Let’s Move healthy living campaign. Those rules were implemented through an executive order signed by former President Obama,” The Hill reported.

Children will eat their lunches again and schools get to choose again. Big government loses another one.

Watch: