Rachel Maddow draws huge ratings for Lev Parnas’ fake news interview

The Nielsen ratings for the first night of Rachel Maddow’s interview with Lev Parnas on Wednesday was a record-breaking viewership of 4.5 million viewers. It notched down slightly to 4.3 million on Thursday for the second night of the fake news interview.

In the crucial adult 25 to 54 demographic, Thursday’s continuation of the Parnas interview on “Maddow” drew 745,000. That beat Fox News (621,000) and CNN (375,000). In total viewers in the 9 p.m. hour, “Maddow’s” 4.3 million meant the program beat “Hannity” (3.9 million) by that measurement as well. “Maddow” was the sixth most-watched show on television Thursday night.

Parnas is a liar as law enforcement discovered. He’s very shady, but what matters to MSNBC is ratings and damaging the President.

In Part 1 of the interview, Parnas accused — without evidence — Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former national security adviser John Bolton, attorney general William Barr, and Republican congressman Devin Nunes in Trump’s alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

In Part 2, he also named as culprits — again without evidence — former energy secretary Rick Perry, Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to Variety, he “implicated” and “named” the culprits in the Trump administration. What they failed to mention is he did it without a scintilla of evidence. Democrats are calling it evidence, although it’s nothing more than the words of a notorious liar.

HE NAMED NEARLY EVERYONE IN TRUMP’S ADMINISTRATION

When conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow pressed him about why he was doing the interview, Parnas said he’s scared of Barr’s Justice Department, which oversees the Southern District of New York, where he has been charged.

“They’re trying to scare me into not talking,” Parnas told Maddow. “My wife is scared. My kids are nervous.”

CEO OF ‘FRAUD GUARANTEE’

Lev Parnas is a liar. In fact, President Zelensky’s foreign minister, who was also named, never spoke with him but says Parnas has a bad reputation in Ukraine.

The Russian-born Ukrainian was convicted of fraud and then opened a company two years later called, ‘Fraud Guarantee.’ At least he let people know he was going to defraud him.

Unfortunately, he was Rudy Giuliani’s go-to guy to meet other shady Ukrainians like himself. He is currently under indictment for campaign finance violations. Once a big Democrat donor, he switched to Donald Trump for political and business advantage.

He’s very credible according to the Resistance. Parnas will end up in a jail cell like Michael Avenatti.

Parnas is the guy who claimed Devin Nunes went to Vienna to meet with Viktor Shokin (the prosecutor Biden had fired). That never happened.

He has zero credibility.

Parnas’ evidence includes his un-dated notes and some texts. His ‘evidence’ is unbelievable and generally irrelevant. Parnas also read everyone’s minds in Trump’s administration, claiming they knew all about the alleged quid pro quo.

The media decided to destroy Alex Jones over his conspiracy theories but they promote Maddow who’s no different except she’s left-wing.