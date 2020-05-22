Michigan AG Nessel says Trump is no longer welcome in her state

Michigan’s attorney general said President Trump is a “petulant child” who is no longer welcome in her state over his mask-wearing habits.

In a CNN interview Thursday, Dana Nessel noted that Mr. Trump did not wear a mask when in public view during a visit to a Ford plant in Ypsilanti earlier in the day.

CNN anchorman Wolf Blitzer asked her “Is the president no longer welcome in Michigan?”

“Well, I would say speaking on behalf of my department and my office, that’s exactly right,” despot Nessel said.

She went on to call the president childish for refusing to follow the rules she and other state officials have set up.

The President did wear a mask out of the sight of cameras as he toured the plant. She’s a tyrant and a half-Whit(mer).

President Trump responded to the petty tyrant who was playing politics.

The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask. Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Here she is warning the President, but she’s not a petulant child or a petty tyrant, oh no, this is perfectly normal behavior.

🤔

Nessel: Will you not return to the state’?,

Trump: ‘no..’

Nessel: ‘ok wrap it up everybody, we tried’…’he declined my bias request’.

🙄No authority, it’s all Progressive Leftist pandering. Weirdo 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/VDAgxBlPG2 — The Topic (@STMCourt) May 22, 2020

In this clip, she is saying he’s not welcome in her state, “that’s exactly right.” Dems worry about who’s walking whose dog and whether they have face masks on at all times.

Nessel should be focused on the elder abuse going on in nursing homes under her jurisdiction. Do something productive instead of playing politics. https://t.co/ObuPI2ZQTe — Captain Yossarian (@CaptainYossari2) May 22, 2020