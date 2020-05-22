Patient caught beating elderly man at a Detroit nursing home, no one knows anything

Detroit police said Thursday that a 20-year-old man was arrested for the assault and battery of an elderly man at a nursing home on Detroit’s west side.

Earlier, a video of the brutal attack was posted on social media and shared several times by users. Some called the police.

The video is unedited and may be disturbing to some viewers:

I cant believe no major media retweets this, what people ignore old women being beaten in Detroit Nursing Homes?

Police is too busy arresting bussiness women and man, meanwhile 2nd Vid of Jadon Hayden Beating Elderly woman. First man was arrested

The incident appears to have occurred on Friday, May 15. Both the 75-year-old victim and the suspect are patients at the nursing facility in Detroit, WWJNews Radio reports.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody at the nursing home and transported to the Detroit Detention Center without incident, police said.

Detroit Police James Craig said the investigation is ongoing.

“What our investigation has revealed so far is that the nursing home was unaware of the assault, until they saw the video,” Craig said at a press briefing. “We’re still investigating that aspect of the case, but there is a suspect in custody.”

