MSM virus hysteria about touching objects was misplaced

There has been a lot of misinformation and very bad charts surrounding the coronavirus

One of the reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, blown up to astronomical proportions by the news media, was that COVID-19 could easily spread to people from surfaces.

Well, that’s not correct.

A new report from the CDC says it does not spread easily from surfaces. It appears to be spread from the air or contact with someone who has it.

In early March, the federal health agency was warning that it “may be possible” to pass on the virus from contaminated surfaces, according to Fox News.

Its guidelines now include a section on ways the virus doesn’t easily spread — including from touching surfaces or objects.

“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes,” the CDC webpage states.

“This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus.”

Other ways the virus doesn’t easily spread are from animals to people or people to animals, the CDC’s updated webpage states.

Maybe it can spread from animals, but not easily.

The agency continues to note that the virus is thought to mainly spread from person to person.

There is no evidence it spreads from food.

You can stop over-wiping everything.