Michigan state judge rules Secretary of State broke the law on absentee ballots









A Michigan state judge ruled that the Democratic Secretary of State violated the law when she issued unlawful guidance on how ballot counters should evaluate absentee ballots, The Detroit News.

This is a huge vindication for President Trump because this issue was a key claim made by the Trump campaign during its legal challenges to the 2020 election.

Trump’s campaign and Republicans argued that Article II of the Constitution required state legislatures to make any rules governing presidential elections and that state election officials and courts lack the authority to change those rules.

In the guidance, Benson said “slight similarities” in signatures on absentee ballots should lead a counter to decide “in favor of finding that the voter’s signature was valid.”

Murray ruled Benson violated the law “because the guidance issued by the Secretary of State on October 6, 2020, with respect to signature matching standards was issued in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act (APA).”

“I’m glad the court sees Secretary of State Benson’s attempts at lawmaking for what they are — clear violations of her authority,” Michigan state Rep. Matt Hall (R) said in a statement.

“If she wants to make changes like these, she needs to work with the Legislature or properly promulgate them through the laws we have on the books — in this case, the Administrative Procedures Act,” he continued.

Nothing will happen to her and she helped corrupt an election. But maybe this will help in 2022. So many laws were broken and we finally have a judge pointing to one such violation.

It’s too late for Donald Trump but it does address one problem with the election. All of these problems must be addressed before 2022.

The problem we face is HR1 will enshrine all of the corrupt practices of voting into law. If Democrats abolish the filibuster, they will likely pass HR1.

Related