Michigan’s largest county refuses to certify the election – Update, they certified

Update: AP News reports that they reversed course and unanimously certified its presidential election results Tuesday night after Republicans first blocked the move in a party-line vote that threatened to temporarily stall official approval of Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the state.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers acted after the 2-2 tie was condemned by Democrats and election experts as a dangerous attempt to overthrow the will of voters

ORIGINAL STORY

The largest county in Michigan, Wayne County, which includes Detroit, refused to certify the election results, demanding a complete audit due to serious fraud allegations. They sent a strong letter to the state board.

The state board could certify the election, or it could end up in the courts.

Democrats call it a political move, and the MSM claims it is “extraordinarily unlikely” that it will affect the outcome of the election.

Election authorities downplayed its significance since Biden is ahead by 146,000 votes.

Governor Whitmer said the Board of State canvassers would certify the results.

🚨🚨BREAKING: This evening, the county board of canvassers in Wayne County, MI refused to certify the election results. If the state board follows suit, the Republican state legislator will select the electors. Huge win for @realDonaldTrump — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 17, 2020

🚨40 Michigan state legislators send STRONG letter to Secretary of State @JocelynBenson demanding audit and “every legal vote must be counted.” pic.twitter.com/msKf9wO2Id — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 18, 2020