Wayne County Rs reversed & certified the election after doxing & threats, evil won

The Board of Canvassers had originally voted 2-2 along party lines. The tie meant the election results were not certified.

But later into the night, the Republican canvassers flipped and voted with the Democrats while the live video stream was down.

“After hours of angry responses from Wayne County residents, the change in course was approved by the two Republican and two Democratic canvassers with the demand that the Secretary of State’s office conducts a ‘comprehensive audit’ of precincts with unexplained out-of-balance tallies,” the Detroit News reported.

The Detroit Free Press wrote the board “passed a resolution calling on Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to conduct an independent, comprehensive audit of all of the jurisdictions in the county that recorded unexplained discrepancies between the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast and the number of absentee ballots counted.”

Ned Staebler, whose Twitter profile said he lives in Ann Arbor — not even in Wayne County — assailed the two Republicans on the board:

“Just know when you try to sleep tonight, that millions of people around the world now on Twitter know the name Monica Palmer and William Hartmann,” he said, referring to the two Republican canvassers, “as two people completely racist and without an understanding of what integrity means or a shred of human decency. The law’s not on your side. History won’t be on your side, he declared.”

This is Ned:

And here’s the other canvasser who threatened them:

Over 100 observers have filed affidavits related to the vote-counting process in Detroit. There are allegations of ballots counted multiple times, arriving in the middle of the night, and observers blocked from watching the counting process.

This is the clip in which the two canvassers refuse to certify the election in Wayne County:

Ned Staebler is an entrepreneur and a member of Black Lives Matter. Both he and the far-left Abraham Aiyash called the two board members racists, doxed them all over the Internet, repeated the names of one member’s children and the schools they attended. Allegedly, Antifa and BLM threatened them.

They are still at it:

Ned Staebler is a communist BLM who posted this on his Twitter page:

