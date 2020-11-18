Wayne County Rs reversed & certified the election after doxing & threats, evil won

The Board of Canvassers had originally voted 2-2 along party lines. The tie meant the election results were not certified.

But later into the night, the Republican canvassers flipped and voted with the Democrats while the live video stream was down.

“After hours of angry responses from Wayne County residents, the change in course was approved by the two Republican and two Democratic canvassers with the demand that the Secretary of State’s office conducts a ‘comprehensive audit’ of precincts with unexplained out-of-balance tallies,” the Detroit News reported.

The Detroit Free Press wrote the board “passed a resolution calling on Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to conduct an independent, comprehensive audit of all of the jurisdictions in the county that recorded unexplained discrepancies between the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast and the number of absentee ballots counted.”

Ned Staebler, whose Twitter profile said he lives in Ann Arbor — not even in Wayne County — assailed the two Republicans on the board:

“Just know when you try to sleep tonight, that millions of people around the world now on Twitter know the name Monica Palmer and William Hartmann,” he said, referring to the two Republican canvassers, “as two people completely racist and without an understanding of what integrity means or a shred of human decency. The law’s not on your side. History won’t be on your side, he declared.”

This is Ned:

🚨You want to know what happened with the Wayne County certification reversal? 🚨 It’s right here. They were being threatened and doxxed. Save this as evidence! pic.twitter.com/pBIe1pSJd0 — A Girl in Pitt (@agirlinpitt) November 18, 2020

And here’s the other canvasser who threatened them:

Breaking: This Democrat from Wayne County just threatened and doxxed his fellow board member Monica Palmer’s children, announcing the names of their schools live on camera after calling their mother racist. She changed her decision shortly thereafter.https://t.co/rK3hypBSUe — Election Sauce (@ElectionSauce) November 18, 2020

Over 100 observers have filed affidavits related to the vote-counting process in Detroit. There are allegations of ballots counted multiple times, arriving in the middle of the night, and observers blocked from watching the counting process.

This is the clip in which the two canvassers refuse to certify the election in Wayne County:

BREAKING VIDEO of the board members demanding FULL AUDIT in Wayne County before they certify the votes. The media is reporting this dishonestly. Biden’s lead will never survive in Michigan after an audit in Detroit.#WayneCounty#Michigan pic.twitter.com/wL1UzQSY02 — Miss Michigan (@correctthemedia) November 18, 2020

Ned Staebler is an entrepreneur and a member of Black Lives Matter. Both he and the far-left Abraham Aiyash called the two board members racists, doxed them all over the Internet, repeated the names of one member’s children and the schools they attended. Allegedly, Antifa and BLM threatened them.

They are still at it:

MI House District 4 has been without a representative since March 29th. Monica Palmer and William Hartmann showed us their caucasity and explicit racism by deciding to not certify an election that was the most secure in modern history. #WayneCounty #Election2020 — Abraham Aiyash (@AbrahamAiyash) November 18, 2020

Monica Palmer and William Hartmann are still racists. #WayneCounty — Abraham Aiyash (@AbrahamAiyash) November 18, 2020

Ned Staebler is a communist BLM who posted this on his Twitter page:

Folks. I appreciate the love, but it wasn’t me that got the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to reverse their decision. It was US. And, mostly it was powerful people of color demanding their rights! https://t.co/qFfBM834oc — Ned BLACK LIVES MATTER Staebler (@NedStaebler) November 18, 2020