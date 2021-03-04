Microsoft et al will track down everything by everyone online, then act









Adobe, Arm, BBC, Intel, Microsoft, and Truepic formed a coalition to develop an end-to-end, open standard for tracing the origin and evolution of all digital content.

In other words, anything in your computer can be traced back to you. They are going to fingerprint your computer to silence you and your alleged disinformation.

When you look at the companies involved, which includes all mainstream media, it’s easy to see that when they say everyone, they mean everyone.

This isn’t too Orwellian:

A group of influential technology and media companies has partnered to form the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), a Joint Development Foundation project established to address the prevalence of disinformation, misinformation, and online content fraud through developing technical standards for certifying the source and history or provenance of media content. Founding members Adobe, Arm, BBC, Intel, Microsoft, and Truepic seek to establish a standardized provenance solution with the goal of combating misleading content.

This will destroy online privacy and anonymity, radically transforming the nature of the web.

The coalition will devise a system whereby all content on the internet can be traced back to its author.

The press release states that it will develop these specifications for “common asset types and formats,” meaning videos, documents, audio, and images. That includes every .doc, .jpeg, .pdf, and so on.

Whether it’s a meme, an audio remix, or a written article, the goal is to ensure that when content reaches the internet, it will come attached with a set of signals allowing its provenance — meaning authorship — to be detected.

This is digital surveillance and when you turn your computer off, the CPU is still working.

If this sounds like Maoist China, you are onto something. I’m old enough to remember when people cared and Libertarians would have railed against this.

TRACING, SPYING, SILENCING

They are going to track you down, spy on you, and silence you. They even SAY SO:

Microsoft’s press release says the coalition has been established “to address the prevalence of disinformation, misinformation and online content fraud through developing technical standards for certifying the source and history or provenance of media content.”

Microsoft reported that the coalition was created for a single purpose: to stop the spread of “disinformation” — which means information that challenges establishment narratives.

Disinformation is often anything the opposition puts out.

The mainstream media, which doesn’t want competition, especially not with the truth, is heavily involved. The precursor to this coalition, Project Origin, included the New York Times, the BBC, CBC, and Radio Canada.

Project Origin’s mission statement declares:

Misinformation is a growing threat to the integrity of the information eco-system. Having a provable source of origin for media, and knowing that it has not been tampered with en-route, will help to maintain confidence in news from trusted providers.

Oh sure. What they’re saying is that if you only hear them, you’ll believe only them.

Microsoft actually announced this. They’re proud of it. Here’s more from the article:

Designing standards and technologies that can certify the source and provenance of online content is an important step forward in addressing rising concerns with the manipulation and manufacture of news and information. Companies interested in joining the C2PA can apply through membership@c2pa.org.

Executive quotes

Adobe: “Adobe is proud to be a founding member of the C2PA along with our partners in technology and media. With the collective expertise of this group, we will accelerate the critical work of rebuilding the public’s trust in online content through broad and open adoption of a provenance standard at scale. We welcome everyone to join and participate in this effort so crucial to us all.”

– Dana Rao, General Counsel and Content Authenticity Initiative executive sponsor, Adobe

BBC: “It’s vital that news providers play a part in the battle against disinformation. We welcome the opportunity to participate in the C2PA provenance work, which has the potential to support audience confidence in news at a time when trusted sources of information are more important than ever.”

– Jatin Aythora, Chief Architect, BBC

Microsoft: “There’s a critical need to address widespread deception in online content — now supercharged by advances in AI and graphics and diffused rapidly via the internet. Our imperative as researchers and technologists is to create and refine technical and sociotechnical approaches to this grand challenge of our time. We’re excited about methods for certifying the origin and provenance of online content. It’s an honor to work alongside Adobe, BBC and other C2PA members to take this critical work to the next step.”

– Eric Horvitz, Chief Scientific Officer and Project Origin executive sponsor, Microsoft

Truepic: “Truepic was founded on the principle that provenance-based media authenticity is the only viable, scalable long-term solution to restoring trust in what we see online. We firmly believe that ecosystemwide adoption through an open standard is crucial to the long-term health of the internet. The C2PA will streamline the distribution of high-integrity digital content at scale, a vital step in restoring society’s shared sense of reality.”

– Jeffrey McGregor, CEO, Truepic

