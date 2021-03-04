Evil MSNBC: “red states care about black people…if they make my stuff”









These two evil panelists led by racist lunatic Joyless Reid are claiming the states cutting back on lockdowns are killing the people, mostly black people.

“Joy Reid asserts to the delight of Kavita Patel and Jason Johnson that red states only care about black people and minorities if they “get their behinds into the factory and make me my steaks, make me my stuff.” Otherwise, they can starve and die.”

That’s the evilest, racist garbage yet and MSNBC has no problem with it. But as long as we don’t read Dr. Seuss, we’re good.

Watch:

This kind of rhetoric is EVIL. Joy Reid asserts to the delight of Kavita Patel and Jason Johnson that red states only care about black people and minorities if they “get their behinds into the factory and make me my steaks, make me my stuff.” Otherwise, they can starve and die. pic.twitter.com/2ZLgbfu3Xz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 4, 2021

