Microsoft Says China [Biden’s Business Partners] Hacked Critical US Infrastructure

A state-sponsored actor in China called Volt Typhoon has hacked critical US infrastructure organizations in the United States. Microsoft reports they engage in “stealthy and malicious activity” so they could stay undetected as long as possible.

Microsoft believes they might be looking to “disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises.”

Volt Typhoon has been around since 2021 and has attacked US infrastructure before in Guam and elsewhere.

“Observed behavior suggests that the threat actor intends to perform espionage and maintain access without being detected for as long as possible,” says Microsoft.

The CCP company relies on valid accounts, making it difficult to detect.

The article details how they operate. Apparently, they use Fortinet. Read the details on this link.

These are the people that Biden won’t decouple from as he said this week.

