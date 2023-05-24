NYC Migrants Steal, Threaten, Assault Hotel Employees, Kids Get Drunk, Guns in Rooms

For five years, Carlos Arellano has worked at the largest migrant hotel, the Row NYC. His stories about what migrants are doing are alarming. He said there are close to 5,000 migrants in the hotel, and they get everything and anything they want for free. The taxpayers pay for it.

There are two to three babies born each week.

Young children are getting drunk and hooking up with each other. A 10-year-old was drunk, left with a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old. The parents checked out and left the children.

There are guns in the rooms, and there’s violence. The migrants steal, threaten, and assault employees who need escorts to their cars. They leave a lot of filth in the rooms. The rooms are cleaned in the morning and they’re filthy by evening.

“The city of New York does not know what they are doing, and it’s only going to get worse from here,” Mr. Arellano said.

The hotel is meant to be a family hotel. This is the same story we heard from another employee in January of this year.

This is what Progressive Democrats have brought to our country.

Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul are considering dumping some of these grifters in Suffolk County and Upstate at the University of Albany. Hochul might put them in Dorms at Stonybrook University. Adams is trying to send them to Riverhead, where many minorities live. They’re sick of being suckers for this kind of thing and are resisting.

This is all so Democrats can have their permanent electoral majority, and you can see what they do with it. It also fits with the globalist open borders movement aimed at ending sovereignty.

