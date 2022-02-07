Watch the Canadian Cop Take Down a Small 80-Year-Old Man

First the good news. GiveSendGo already has collected $5,284,917 for the truckers in a small fraction of the time it took GoFundMe to collect $10 million. They are 33% on the way to the $16 million dollar cap. Hopefully, GoFundMe is kicking itself.

Now the bad news.

Canadians must feel so much safer with this little elderly man off the streets after some police man-handling. What do you think of the way this officer handled the situation?

So proud of our Canadian police. To serve and protect. So glad they took that 80-year-old, 5-foot-nothing man off the streets. I feel so much safer now. pic.twitter.com/3jaCH3Kl9N — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 7, 2022

Someone put ‘bait rocks’ in front of truckers. It’s probably leftists or government operatives who did it, but that’s pure conjecture. The truckers know not to fall for it.

What do you think of Greg Kelly’s perspective?

We AMERICANS forget that Canada even Exists. But now I'm Totally Aware and I'm MAD. They're abusing those TRUCKERS, but BLACK LIVES MATTER damn near Took Over and the cops didn't Wet their pants. But now they're HYPERVENTILATING about a guy blowing a horn? LET FREEDOM RING! pic.twitter.com/KbgJ37Bcv6 — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) February 7, 2022

