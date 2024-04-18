Migrants Insist on Tapes in Every Language Advising Illiterates of Their Rights

M DOWLING
People here illegally now want translators in every language for every person coming in. Some aren’t even literate in their own language, so they need tapes in their language.

There are about 7000 spoken languages worldwide and about 300 writing systems.

Can you believe these politicians and their advisers did this to our country?

If they come here, they should be literate in our language. They want taped messages in their language advising them of their rights.

Rights?

Their rights are simple. They have the right to be locked up. They have the right to be deported.


