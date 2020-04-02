Mike Lindell of My Pillow responded to the journalists, they’re “evil”

Mike Lindell of My Pillow is making 50,000 masks for medical professionals and says they will be “the most comfortable masks you will ever wear.” He also called for people to read the Bible and spend time with family during this quarantine.

The masks and his words were kind and thoughtful, but he made some unforgivable mistakes. He supported the President, mentioned God, and is making masks.

NBC News’ Jonathan Allen titled an article, Trump fluffs MyPillow in Rose Garden coronavirus talk. Others in the media mocked Mr. Lindell, demeaning him as a nobody who had no right to be at the podium.

“These briefings could be better designed. President Trump could come out, say a few words – not have these PR stunts like Mr. Pillow coming out and getting a plug for his company – and let us hear more from Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci,” Acosta said on CNN.

Mr. Lindell responded today:

“I put out a message of hope to the country that God had given us grace on November 8, 2016, for such a time where we had a nation that had turned his back on God. Right now, we’re part of this big revival. We can sit at home and we can go get back in the word with our Bible, spend time with our families and everybody pray that we have this great administration that can make some decisions to get us through this. And, you know, I just, I can’t. I’m appalled by the journalists that I see there. I used to think, you know, are they really that evil? Well, yes, they are.”

That’s what we’ve been trying to say.

Watch: